Friday night on an all-new, two-hour Dateline, investigators speak to correspondent Keith Morrison for the first time about the murder of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, whose 2009 disappearance made national headlines after she vanished during spring break. Here's a preview.
The night was lit like a festival, like a celebration she was no part of, as the girl, disappointed and alone, hurried along the crowded boulevard.
Was she upset? She must have been. Embarrassed? Perhaps.
“If you had to count up how many times over these past years do you think about that night, that last walk, that street she was walking down?” Morrison asks Tarah Friedman, Brittanee’s friend.
“You can't even put a number on it,” Friedman says. “Thought about it for 13 years.”
It was Saturday night — the end of spring break, 2009, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The girl made her way through the party crowd milling along South Ocean Boulevard. She was younger than most of them. And tiny. Barely 5 feet tall. Her name was Brittanee Drexel.
What happened on that boulevard — to her — has haunted a legion: family, friends and investigators who tried — and sometimes failed — to see the truth.
Here's her dad, Chad Drexel.
“When you look back over the last 13 years, what's it done to you?” Morrison asks.
“Oh, goodness. Um, what hasn't it done? Every emotion you can think of probably,” he replies.
Friday night’s Dateline also features Morrison confronting the man who pleaded guilty to Drexel's murder in October. It will air at 8 p.m. CT on WPSD Local 6, followed by Local 6 at 10 with your local news, weather and sports.