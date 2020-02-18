DENVER, CO (WMAQ) — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich left a Colorado prison Tuesday, and was spotted at the airport in Denver Tuesday night.
Earlier it was announced that President Donald Trump had commuted Blagojevich's sentence.
The two knew each other from Blagojevich's appearance on "Celebrity Apprentice."
The former governor says he is grateful to the president and just wants to see his family.
The former democrat says he is now a "Trump-ocrat."
"I want to express my most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump. He didn't have to do this. He's a Republican president. I was a Democratic governor. My fellow Democrats have not been very kind to him,” Blagojevich said. “In fact, they've been very unkind to him. And what he did was, I think, something that deserves a great amount of appreciation on my part personally. And he has from me, my deepest, most profound and everlasting gratitude. And I can't wait to get home. I miss my daughters. I miss my wife. I miss home."
Blagojevich went on to talk about the criminal justice system, which he said is broken.
"It's a broken criminal justice system and it's an unfair criminal justice system. It's a criminal justice system with too many people who have too much power who don't have any accountability and they could railroad people and put innocent people in prison,” he said. “And they are, generally speaking, virtually always prone to over-sentence people.”
“It's a criminal justice system that's not only broken, but it's also racist,” Blagojevich continued. “And I saw how it affects people of color, and how on cases with non-violent, first offender drug offenders that they're made to do decades of prison time for things, for mistakes that they made, wrongs they committed that any fair-minded society would not allow."