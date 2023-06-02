Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference, April 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee held the news conference to talk about gun control legislation and an executive order to require information for background checks on gun purchases to be updated more rapidly. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Lee’s administration accused the National Rifle Association of wanting to use involuntary commitment laws "to round up mentally ill people and deprive them of other liberties." (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)