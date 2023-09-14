Detroit (CNN) — The United Auto Workers union is on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the first time in its history that it has struck all three of the nation’s unionized automakers at the same time.
“On Strike at the Big Three. Stand Up Strike,” the UAW tweeted out shortly after midnight.
The strike came after the union made ambitious demands in wages, benefits and job protections for its members. With all three automakers reporting record or near-record profits, the union was trying to recapture many benefits they had been forced to give up more than a decade ago when the companies were cash starved and on the brink of bankruptcy.
The automakers all offered the union double-digit pay hikes but it was not enough to meet the union negotiators’ demands.
Just hours before the contract expiration, the union identified the plants it would be striking as three massive assembly plants.
They are GM’s Wentzville Missouri, which has 3,600 UAW members on its staff; Ford’s Michigan Truck plant in Warren, Michigan, which will have 3,300 strikes; and Stellantis’ Toledo Assembly complex in Ohio, where 5,800 will be be on strike.
In a statement, GM said it was “disappointed” but would continue to bargain.
“The UAW has informed GM that they are on strike at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri as of 11:59 pm. We are disappointed by the UAW leadership’s actions, despite the unprecedented economic package GM put on the table, including historic wage increases and manufacturing commitments,” the statement read.
“We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible for the benefit of our team members, customers, suppliers and communities across the US,” GM said.
The UAW retweeted a video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that appeared to show workers walking out of a plant to cheers from people waving signs and wearing red union shirts, just after midnight.
The strike, while unprecedented, is less extensive than had been expected only two days ago, when it appeared that all 145,000 UAW members at the three companies could be hitting the picket lines. That would have been the nation’s largest strike of active workers in 25 years.
This developing story has been updated with new details.