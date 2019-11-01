MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In a lawsuit filed this week, a former McCracken County deputy clerk claims she was fired after she filed a whistleblower complaint in March. The compliant also says the deputy clerk was subjected to harassment and a hostile work environment for years while she worked in the clerk's office.
The lawsuit against McCracken County and McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs was filed Oct. 30 in McCracken County Circuit Court. The suit says Tracy Jones lodged a whistleblower complaint with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office claiming Griggs delegated vote counting in the 2018 election to a deputy clerk who donated $1,300 to Griggs' 2014 campaign. Jones' whistleblower complaint said that clerk, Lyne Dickey, and her husband were allowed to count votes behind a locked door in a windowless room in the clerk's office with no surveillance system on Election Day 2018 — something the lawsuit says had never been done before. The lawsuit says the attorney general's office informed Griggs of the complaint in March 2019, and Jones was fired on May 2. The suit says Jones had worked in the clerk's office since 1995.
Around 7:05 p.m. Friday, Griggs released a statement about the lawsuit. In it, Griggs says she has not yet been served with the legal complaint. The statement says Jones was fired because of "poor work performance." The lawsuit also says Jones was told that's why she was being fired. Grigg's statement says the clerk did not know about Jones' whistleblower complaint to the attorney attorney general's office until after Jones was fired. Griggs' statement also claims an employee with the attorney general's office has since told her he found no reason to pursue the allegations in that complaint, that that he was closing the file.
Additionally, the lawsuit accuses Griggs and the McCracken County Clerk's Office of discriminatory hiring practices. The suit says Jones saw people who belong to racial minorities try to apply for two open positions in the clerk's office, but those applicants were told the clerk's office had no job openings. Instead, the lawsuit alleges, "Griggs and the clerk's office hired two white female applicants whose husbands assisted Griggs in her 2014 election campaign. Griggs interviewed both candidates and made the ultimate decision to hire them." The suit says Jones lodged a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding the discrimination allegations in May 2015.
In her statement about the lawsuit, Griggs says the EEOC complaint Jones filed was dismissed in February 2016.
But, the lawsuit says in June 2015, Jones "left work to find moist spit with fresh chewing gum down the driver's side of her car." The suit claims a family member of a clerk named in the EEOC complaint went into the clerk's office in September 2015 and made veiled threats to Jones, allegedly telling her about his abilities as a hunter and "stating that he never missed his target." The suit claims: "The family member then stated if nothing happened to Jones in the meantime, he looked forward to seeing her next year."
That same day, the lawsuit claims, Jones found a dead rabbit next to her vehicle when she was leaving work. "The rabbit's throat had been cut but otherwise showed no injuries," the suit claims.
Among several other allegations in the lawsuit, the complaint claims Griggs often refused to speak to Jones — who ran against Griggs and lost in 2014 — but "when Griggs did speak to Jones, it was often to berate her, both in public and private." The suit says in one of those alleged incidents, Jones had an "anxiety attack and required ambulance transportation from the clerk's office" after "Griggs became abruptly belligerent and berated Jones in front of co-workers and customers."
The suit also accuses Griggs and the clerk's office of violating state unemployment law after Jones was fired. The lawsuit says Jones was initially denied unemployment benefits, and claims "Griggs falsely testified she had not received notice and was unaware of Jones' whistleblower complaint with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office before Jones' termination on May 2, 2019" during a hearing with an unemployment appeals referee. The suit notes that the referee reversed the decision to deny Jones unemployment benefits.
The lawsuit asks that the court grant a jury trial on Jones' claims. If the jury rules in her favor, Jones is asking to be reinstated to her former position as deputy clerk, back pay, front pay, punitive damages, attorney's fees, legal costs, pre- and post-judgement interest and "any other relief to which she is entitled." It does not list a specific dollar amount for a monetary award.
You can read the full legal complaint and Griggs' statement in the documents below.