LOUISVILLE, KY — Hundreds of faith leaders have signed a letter calling for justice for Breonna Taylor and other "recent victims of police violence against Black people," a list of victims the leaders say "is already too long."
Taylor was a 26-year-old EMT who died early in the morning of March 13 after she was shot eight times by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department. Three officers were involved in the incident — Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly — have not faced criminal charges thusfar. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the firing of one of the officers, Mattingly, on Friday.
In their letter, the leaders — who are of multiple races and represent a variety of faiths and congregations — say they "believe that racism and police brutality is against the will of God."
The letter was sent in a news release Sunday evening. In part, it reads that "Breonna Taylor should be alive today. David McAtee should be alive today. George Floyd, Tony McDade, and Sean Reed should all be alive today. Yet they are all recent victims of police violence against Black people on a list already far too long. Their lives are irreplaceable and they were stolen away."
In full, the letter reads:
Breonna Taylor should be alive today. David McAtee should be alive today. George Floyd, Tony McDade, and Sean Reed should all be alive today. Yet they are all recent victims of police violence against Black people on a list already far too long. Their lives are irreplaceable and they were stolen away. These Black siblings are victims of the racism, white supremacy, and police brutality embedded in the fabric of this country and our city.
These tragic deaths occur in the midst of a pandemic where Black people, only 13 percent of the population, account for 23 percent of COVID-19 deaths, pointing to a larger systemic disregard for Black bodies.
We are 344 Black, White and People of Color representing many faiths and congregations in our city who believe that racism and police brutality is against the will of God.
As faith leaders in Louisville, we call on the Mayor, Metro Council and the Attorney General to heed the calls for justice that have echoed in our streets in these recent days and for decades. We will never have peace without justice, and we call on you to meet the demands of the Movement for Black Lives, Breonna Taylor’s family, and local leaders:
First, to fire, charge and prosecute the three police who killed Breonna Taylor.
Second, to establish an independent civilian oversight board with subpoena power to investigate all cases of alleged police abuses.
Third, to roll back the Fraternal Order of Police’s ability to unduly shield police from criminal prosecution.
Finally, to divest a significant portion of the $190 million police budget and invest those funds in health, education, transportation, housing, food security, and living wage jobs to benefit Black communities.
We call on residents to join in pushing for these demands and ask everyone to contact their Metro Council person at louisvilleky.gov/government/metro-council/email-council-member, the Mayor at greg.fischer@louisvilleky.gov, and the Attorney General at ag.ky.gov/Contact-Us.
We see the fulfillment of these demands as a first and critical step in a community-driven, comprehensive process of truth telling, justice, and repair for our city and society.
Partial list of signers:
- Reverend Dr. J. Herbert Nelson, Stated Clerk, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)
- Reverend Dr. Diane Givens Moffett, President, Presbyterian Mission Agency
- Reverend Dr. Alton B. Pollard III, President, Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary
- Reverend Dr. Donald K. Gillett II, Executive Director, Kentucky Council of Churches
- Reverend David L. Snardon, Joshua Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
- Dr. Kumar Rashad, Sowers of Justice and Jefferson County Teachers Association
- Reverend Dr. Derek Penwell, Senior Ministry, Douglass Boulevard Christian Church
- Sister Sangeeta SCN, Sisters of Charity of Nazareth
- Very Reverend Matthew Bradley, Dean, Christ Church Cathedral
- The Reverend Kelly Kirby, St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
- Dr. Paul M. Pearson, Thomas Merton Center, Bellarmine University
- Reverend Karen Barth, Kentuckiana Assoc. of the Indiana-Kentucky Conference, United Church of Christ
- Obery M. Hendricks, Jr., PhD, African Methodist Episcopal
- Rabbi Robert B. Slosberg, Congregation Adath Jeshurun
- Grace Hope Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)
- Sowers of Justice Network, Multifaith
- Clifton Universalist Unitarian Church, Universalist Unitarian
- National Black Presbyterian Caucus - Louisville Area Chapter
- Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Western Province Leadership
- Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice Faith (LSURJ Faith)
Full list of 344 signers at bit.ly/justice4bre-faith