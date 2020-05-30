PADUCAH — Paducah's police chief and other city leaders on Saturday issued a letter to the community after protests in cities across the country in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
In a letter shared via the Paducah Police Department's Facebook page, leaders write: "We can't change what occurs in other cities, but we can take responsibility for what happens in ours."
"We want to assure our local citizens that we are right here with you. We are mourning for our nation and for all of our brothers and sisters," the letter begins. "What we say now will not be enough. It's what we do that will make the difference."
The letter is signed by Mayor Brandi Harless; Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird; City Commissioners Richard Abraham, Gerald Watkins, Sandra Wilson and Brenda McElroy; and City Manager Jim Arndt.
In the letter, the local leaders say they are committed to continuing a "community policing approach" in the Paducah Police Department, and putting officers in neighborhoods and schools "where they can get to know our friends and neighbors."
"We are committed to the initiatives in place to address issues of racism and understanding in our community. From the NAACP, multiple Race Unity Groups, the efforts of The Office of Cultural Diversity & Inclusion at WKCTC and other faith-based groups, we are committed to supporting their work," the letter reads. "And we are committed to hearing your stories when you think we can do better. We are here. We are with you. And we are listening."
After two nights of protests in Louisville over the police shooting of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is calling in the National Guard to "help keep the peace." About 350 National Guard members will assist police in Louisville.
In Paducah, a peaceful protest is planned for 5 p.m. on Sunday in Noble Park. Posts about the protest circulating on social media say participants can bring signs, and masks are strongly encouraged. The posts say the protest is not being organized by any specific group, and stress that the event will be peaceful.
City Manager Jim Arndt tells Local 6 the city is aware of the potential gathering.
"This is not a City permitted event. We understand the peaceful nature of the planned event and we are confident that Paducah will shine well. We are a caring and inclusive community. That is one of our true strengths. Just like one of our core organizational values: Every person matters. We will monitor the event and provide any assistance that is needed. Take care and God Bless," Arndt said in a text message.