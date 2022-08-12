PADUCAH — Flooding has claimed 39 lives and displaced hundreds of people in eastern Kentucky, and the December tornado outbreak claimed 81 lives and caused severe damage across 200 miles in western Kentucky.
The disasters hit the commonwealth in less than a year's time, and people are still recovering.
When it comes to natural disasters, it's easy to react in an anxiety-filled way, but it's important to remember that there are practical steps and tools people can equip themselves with to make sure they and their families are safe.
Employees at Hank Brothers True Value in Paducah say they have a variety of items to help people prepare.
"We have a lot of the rechargeable flashlights," said Clay Goines, an employee at the Southside location. "We have a few rechargeable batteries. If we have a flood, we have sump pumps out here. They all say on them how much gallons they pump per hour to help clear your basements out. We got shovels and everything."
Tools aren't the only supplies that are needed.
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes says to have three days' worth of food and water.
That can include canned foods and dry goods.
It's also ideal to have three days' worth of cash and medicine.
In light of the recent disasters, Estes says you need to have important papers easily accessible.
"Where are we going to keep all of our important documents? Because that's what's happening in eastern Kentucky," said Estes. "We can't find out important documents. Houses were completely gone, so what are we doing with our important documents? We have duplicates of those we can access if we do have a disaster."
It's crucial to be prepared for the next possible event. Not if, but when.
People shouldn't forget about their pets when making their disaster plans. In addition to food and water for the people in the household, keep extra pet food and water on hand in case of an emergency.
When it comes to water storage, Estes also says to consider how much water you consume every day.
He says it takes more water than one might think. Keep double the amount you think you need.