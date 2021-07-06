MURRAY, KY — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell visited Murray Tuesday, where he addressed the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce and the Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation.
Also on Tuesday, members of a local voting rights group gathered outside McConnell's Paducah office to demonstrate in support of the For the People act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
McConnell talked with Local 6 about the For the People Act at the Murray event.
"It was a federal takeover of the way we conduct elections. It had taxpayer funding of elections. It had a partisan takeover of the election commission, which has been evenly balanced for 50 years. It prevented voter ID at the polls, something over 80% of Americans favor," McConnell said.
The Kentucky Republican went on to call the bill "an outrageous overreach," and he said it was rightfully defeated.
McConnell discussed a range of issues, from the infrastructure bill to the 2020 election. He also touched on the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. "We're in the red zone on vaccines, but we're not quite in the end zone," McConnell said. "I want to say again: There's no good reason to not get vaccinated. We need to finish the job."
McConnell also talked about a plan by Democrats to pass a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package.
He said Democrats can pass it without any Republican support, but that doesn't mean he won't put up a fight beforehand.
"This is not going to be done on a bipartisan basis. This is going to be a Hell of a fight over what this country ought to look like in the future, and it's all going to unfold here in the next few weeks," McConnell said. "I don't think we've had a bigger difference of opinion between the two parties over the best thing to do for America than we have right now."
McConnell later added that lawmakers do not hate each other, and many things are done on a bipartisan basis.