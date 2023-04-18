PADUCAH — Four Republican candidates hoping to be Kentucky's next governor were in Paducah on Tuesday participating in a forum hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
On hand were Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
Questions were submitted by audience members, and they primarily centered on business and economics in west Kentucky.
Polls show Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is popular among voters, even in a state dominated by Republicans. After the forum, we asked the candidates about what sets them apart to win in November.
"I've got strong rural roots,” Quarles said. “I have a track record of conservative action, and also I think I can be the voice that unites both rural and urban Kentucky."
"We can beat Andy Beshear,” Harmon said. “The only way we beat him is if we're unison. If we split any, the Republican Party, then we're not gonna be able to beat him. But he is definitely beatable."
We also asked candidates about topics related to current events, like gun control and red flag laws.
Beshear says in light of the recent mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, lawmakers should consider implementing a red flag law. Red flag laws allow courts to temporarily remove firearm privileges from a person found to be a danger to themselves or others. Two states that border Kentucky have red flag laws: Illinois and Indiana. Other states with similar laws include Florida, New Mexico, Maryland, Oregon, Washington, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Virginia, Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey, Maine, New York and the District of Columbia.
Beshear has said he believes implementing a red flag law in Kentucky would be a compromise between both sides of the aisle.
The Republican candidates speaking at Tuesday’s forum don't feel the same way.
"I'm not for gun control. Andy Beshear is for gun control. That's gonna’ be a contrast that we talk about over the course of these next few months," Cameron said.
"But just to be clear: you're against red flag laws?" we asked.
"Red flag laws, that's gun control. The governor is in support of gun control. I am not in support of gun control," Cameron said.
Keck said sending a mentally ill person to in-patient treatment would have a similar effect. "If you send them to treatment, by default, you're taking that gun anyway, because they're gonna’ go and get that help they need. But at that point they get to come back and they're gonna’ be able to maintain that right. Taking that gun away for any period of time outside of that in-patient treatment doesn't make sense to me,” he said.
Notably absent from the forum was one of the front-runners, Kelly Craft. She was invited, but declined, citing a scheduling conflict.
Recent polling shows she's the second most-favorable Republican candidate behind Cameron.
If you missed the forum, you can watch it in full in the video below.