KNOXVILLE, TN — All in-person classes at University of Tennessee campuses are temporarily suspended, including UT Martin, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The UT System made the announcement Wednesday, saying that the suspensions are a proactive measure. The university system notes that there are no COVID-19 cases connected to any UT campuses, but there are nine confirmed cases in the state.
UT Martin will suspend in-person classes until April 3, as will UT Knoxville. UT Chattanooga will suspend in-person classes until March 30.
The announcement says each campus will send out specific information to faculty, students and staff about the class suspensions and any online accommodations.
The university system says the UT Health Science Center, which is in Memphis, will offer all face-to-face lecture classes remotely. Students will continue their clinical rotations in hospitals as usual.
In Kentucky, the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky announced that all classes will be moved online. UofL is extending its spring break to March 17, and all classes will be taught online from March 18 to April 5. UK's spring break is March 16-21. When UK students return to campus, they will take their classes online for two weeks.