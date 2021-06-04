FRANKFORT, KY– In-person visitations will resume in state run correctional facilities beginning the week June 20.
Gov. Andy Beshear, and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary, Mary Noble, announced today that visitation for the facilities operated by the Department of Corrections (DOC) and Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will resume for vaccinated family and friends.
DOC and DJJ halted in person visitation in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The day has finally come when we can safely reopen our adult and youth correctional and residential facilities,” said Gov. Beshear. “Again, if you have not received your shot of hope, please make an appointment so you can visit with your loved one once again in-person.”
All visitors will be required to provide proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination card prior to admittance. Those who are not fully vaccinated will continue to have the option of virtual visitation.
“While we are ready to resume in-person visitation we must continue to follow the CDC guidelines for congregated settings and are asking that all visitors adhere strictly to these guidelines. No one will be allowed into the facility who is not following the safety guidelines. If for any reason an individual cannot, or chooses not to follow these safety guidelines, both DOC and DJJ are continuing to offer virtual visitation,” Secretary Noble said. “We want to keep our prisons and youth facilities safe so that we do not experience another outbreak and can return to normal visitation operations as quickly as possible.”
These in-person visitation guidelines only apply to DOC’s 14 prisons that house state inmates, and not county jails.
Dates and times for visitation are available on the DOC and DJJ's website.