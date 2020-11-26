"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek passed away earlier this month after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Before he died, the beloved quiz show host recorded a Thanksgiving message reminding fans that there are many things to be thankful for, despite the challenges 2020 has brought.
"Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentleman," Trebek said. "You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing."
"Jeopardy!" shared the message to its official social media pages Thursday, with the statement: "High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!"
"Keep the faith," Trebek said. "We're gonna' get through all of this and we will be a better society because of it."
Trebek presided over "Jeopardy!" for more than 30 years. His last day recording the show in the studio was Oct. 29, and new episodes he hosted will continue to run through Dec. 25.