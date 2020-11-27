Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY THIS MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. DRIVERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY IF TRAVELING THIS MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&