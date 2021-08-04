Primetime Olympics coverage is all live Wednesday night on Local 6. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. CT with women's beach volleyball. 

Then, we'll have live track and field coverage beginning at 8 p.m., followed by diving a little after 9 p.m. and more track and field set to begin at 9:20 p.m. 

Here's tonight's full schedule: 

Start

End

Sport

Description

7 p.m. CT

7:50 p.m. CT

Beach volleyball

Women's Semifinal: SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich) vs USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman)

8 p.m. CT

9:05 p.m. CT

Track and field

W 4x100 relay heats and more

9:05 p.m. CT

9:20 p.m. CT

Diving

W platform semis

9:20 p.m. CT

10:30 p.m. CT

Track and field

M 110m hurdles and more

Want to watch the Olympics online? Click here for more information on how to stream live and full-replay coverage from all 41 sports and 338 medals events. Don't have cable or satellite? You can also watch coverage on Peacock.  