(NBC) — Joe Biden and President Donald Trump delivered starkly different Christmas Day messages Friday, with the president-elect emphasizing in a video the pain that the Covid-19 pandemic has wrought and reminding Americans of "our common humanity," while Trump made only the faintest reference to the coronavirus.
"Jill and I wish you and your family peace, joy, health and happiness this season. But we know for so many of you in our nation this has been a very difficult year," Biden said in a video message with his wife. "And we're reminded in this season of hope, our common humanity, and what we're called to do for one another."
"Many of our fellow Americans are struggling to find work, literally put food on the table, pay their rent or their mortgage, reminded we're on this earth to care for one another, to give what we can and to be a source of help and hope to friends and strangers alike," Biden added.
From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. pic.twitter.com/NzVEFFfrG1— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2020
He also emphasized that he and Jill Biden wouldn't be seeing extended family this year, to honor the public health guidelines made necessary by the pandemic.
"For the Bidens, we usually have 20 to 25 people over Christmas Eve for dinner, but not this year," the president-elect said. "We're going to miss our family, but it's what we need to do to keep our families safe. We hope you'll consider limiting travel in the size of family gatherings as well this year."
Nearly 330,000 Americans have died from Covid-19, and there are more than 18.7 million confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S.
Trump, meanwhile, issued a formal White House statement that didn't specifically mention the pandemic.
His only acknowledgement was that "our gatherings might look different than in past years."
December 24, 2020
In a video posted to Twitter on the day before Christmas, Trump and Melania Trump, however, addressed the pandemic at length.
"We are battling a global pandemic that has affected all of us," Melania Trump said in that video, offering her thanks to first responders, medical workers, military members, teachers and many others.
Trump added that, "We are delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic."