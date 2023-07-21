MURRAY, KY — In Murray on Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $1.5 million in funding for Calloway and Trigg counties. The funding awards will support tourism, local nonprofits, a community art center, law enforcement and water and sewer infrastructure, the governor's office says.
Beshear made the announcement at Murray State University Friday afternoon, after visiting Mayfield and Graves County to tour flood-damaged areas.
The funding Beshear announced includes:
Calloway County
- The award of $18,189.22 to Murray State University from the Law Enforcement Protection Program.
- The award of $750,000 to Calloway County to help tear down the Murray Art Guild building at 500 N. Fourth Street in Murray. The governor's office says that building will be replaced by a new state-of-the-art facility that will have community studios, artist spaces, a new retail space and a gallery.
- Nonprofit assistance funding including:
$100,000 for WATCH Inc.
$100,000 for the Murray Calloway County Need Line Association.
$84,192 for Neartown.
$64,154.24 for the Murray Main Street/Murray Downtown Farmers Market.
$50,450.95 for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Calloway and Marshall.
$37,026.02 for St. Leo’s Parish of Murray.
$14,510 for Murray Calloway County Community Theater Arts.
$7,938.73 for Serenity Recovery of Western Kentucky.
$2,112.73 for the Salvation Army, Calloway County.
Trigg County
- The commitment of $427,066 from the Cleaner Water Program to the city of Cadiz to replace about 2,600 linear feet of sewer line from Line Street to Lincoln Street along a walking trail. The governor's office says the project will benefit students and families, and it will help the city meet increased demands on its sewer system after Trigg County Schools added a new building.
- The commitment of $427,065 in Cleaner Water Program funds to the Barkley Lake Water District to create a new sludge storage lagoon at its water treatment plant.
- The award of $63,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist and Convention Commission for travel marketing and promotion.
- Nonprofit assistance including:
- $100,000 for the Land Between the Lakes Association.
- $5,301.79 St. Stephen Parish of Cadiz.
“Today, we get to help create the first-ever visitor’s guide for Cadiz and Trigg County, and support infrastructure that will help the school system grow in this community,” a statement from Beshear reads. “We’re also supporting local nonprofits, a community art center and law enforcement. This is what we can do when we come together to build that better Kentucky we all want for our kids and grandkids.”
The judge executives of both counties were among the local officials celebrating the funding announcements on Friday.
“Today, we celebrated funding for our county that will benefit us for years to come,” a statement from Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes reads. “The new Murray Art Guild building will be state-of-the-art and will support our growing arts scene. On top of that, we’re supporting some amazing nonprofits that do incredible work.”
Trigg County Judge Executive Stan Humphries also celebrated the difference the state and federal funding will make in his county.
“Investing in infrastructure, law enforcement, tourism and nonprofits are investments in a brighter future for Trigg County,” a statement from Humphries reads. “At the local level, we work very hard to improve the lives of our people. When the state helps out like this, it relieves a financial burden from the county and moves all of us in the right direction.”
Regarding the tourism funding, Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist and Convention Commission Executive Director Bill Stevens said that money will give the community the ability to reach potential visitors it wouldn't be able to otherwise. “Tourism is a vital industry for us with Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Kentucky Lakes/Prizer Point KOA and Land Between the Lakes right here in our county. We will be able to market and promote Cadiz and Trigg County through television, radio and digital media and print our first real visitor’s guide. We are thrilled," a statement from Stevens reads.
State legislators who represent Calloway and Trigg counties also celebrated the funding announcements. We've included their statements below.
“These infrastructure upgrades provide Trigg and Calloway counties the needed framework to enhance the overall quality of life in our communities,” said Sen. Jason Howell of Murray. “These are improvements not only for our nonprofits and law enforcement, but the residents they selflessly serve.”
“I am excited to see how the awards announced today will help improve our community,” said Rep. Mary Beth Imes of Murray. “It is crucial that we continue to fund things like the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, the Cleaner Water Program and the Law Enforcement Protection Program. Each of these funds ensure essential parts of our communities are safe and accessible. They also help to improve the lives of those within our communities through a strong economy, safe drinking water and safe roads.”
“The awards announced today will be instrumental in ensuring our community will have access to clean water and so much more. I am proud to be a part of a legislature that allocates money to these types of programs so Kentuckians can live healthier and safer lives,” said Rep. Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville.