This Sunday, Sept. 17 on WPSD Local 6, the inaugural broadcast of “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker” will feature an exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump. The prerecorded interview will take place Thursday in Bedminster, New Jersey, and will be Trump’s first broadcast network interview since leaving office.
The same invitation to join the program has been extended to President Joe Biden.
Sunday’s program will feature insight and analysis from NBC News Managing Washington Editor Carol Lee, NBC News Senior Justice Correspondent and Co-Anchor of “Saturday TODAY” Laura Jarrett and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker.
Welker officially assumes the role of moderator this week, following last week’s on-air handoff with former moderator Chuck Todd. Previously, Welker served as NBC News chief White House correspondent and the co-anchor of “Saturday TODAY,” earning praise for her performance as debate moderator during the second presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in 2020.
Early releases from the interview will appear on “NBC Nightly News” on Thursday and “TODAY” on Friday, and will be published on NBCNews.com.
“Meet the Press” airs live at 8 a.m. CT on WPSD Local 6.