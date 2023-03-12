PADUCAH - A new event in Paducah is letting racers test their speed and courage, just on a smaller scale.
The inaugural remote controlled drag race at Beacon Dragstrip let drivers earn their bragging rights along with a cash prize.
Speed is the name of the game and on Sunday, more than 70 participants got to experience the rush of adrenaline in Paducah.
"There's local cars, local guys that do have the drag race stuff that do do it with their children and all that," said Robbie Lanham, a racer. "Now it just gives us an opportunity to run against other guys."
Lanham has been racing his remote controlled vehicles for the past 20 years.
It's a family tradition for Lanham, between himself and his three boys. They've got a fleet of 25 cars.
"Anything with speed and racing gives me a rush so you could be racing this Tahoe against that Tahoe and we're going to be all kinds of adrenaline somewhere," said Lanham.
These aren't your typical RC cars.
Organizers say on average, these cars can go between 65 to 75 miles per hour with the fastest being about 100 miles per hour.
This thrill is what organizers wanted to cater to.
Cody Cherry, manager of Beacon Dragstrip, says their parking lot is perfect for the event.
"You've got to have a real flat surface you know, you've gotta have that area and I don't think there's just there's just a hard time finding places, they use church parking lots sometimes," said Cherry.
He's seeing more people get interested in RC racing.
He says people can race in places like neighboring Clarksville, but to have a venue for locals is special.
"It gives people who have this hobby a place to go do that," said Cherry. "Some of these people, kids and adults as well, they may have some of these vehicles and don't have a good place to go play or don't have anybody to compete against."
To experience that rush is what Lanham and Cherry say make it all worth it.
The race was sponsored by Chase Motorsports, Beacon Dragway and 270 RC Drags.
The winner of Sunday's event got a cash prize of around $200.