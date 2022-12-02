MURRAY, KY — We're learning more about a Tuesday incident at Murray State University that officials initially called a chemical leak. Fire investigators are now classifying the incident as a small chemical explosion, The Murray State News reports.
The university on Tuesday said three people were injured in the incident. All three were treated at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and released. The chemistry and biology buildings were closed on Tuesday because of the incident, as was The Murray State School of Engineering/Engineering and Physics building. Those buildings were able to reopen on Wednesday.
The Murray State News reports that Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto told the independent, student-led publication that a lab experiment caused a minor explosion in the chemistry building. Pologruto told the Murray State News that the effects of the explosion were contained to the lab area, and only one of the three people injured was injured by the explosion itself.
Firefighters at the scene Tuesday made sure the building was fully evacuated and, consulting with Murray State chemistry professors, made sure the building was safe so students could return on Wednesday, the student-led publication reports.