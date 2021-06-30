PADUCAH — After a lengthy search process, Paducah will have a new city manager overseeing the community. The Paducah city commission has chosen Daron Jordan to step into the role later this summer. He's currently the city manager of Paris, Kentucky, a town of about 9,000 people.
Jordan has almost 25 years of experience working in local government, and he's getting ready to bring that experience to Paducah. Mayor George Bray and the Paducah City Commission have high expectations they believe Jordan will live up to.
"Our expectation is that he will lead the city organization, and at the same time he will be the kind of person that's well liked in the community," Bray said. "He will get to know the community, he will live in the community, and he will be somebody that people can relate to."
That's an area Jordan plans to focus on in his early days on the job.
"First is to get engaged in the community. I think that's very important," Jordan said. "I want the community to see the city manager's office not as a place where they have to come when they get in trouble, but as a partnership. I want us to work collaboratively to move Paducah forward."
One major project he looks forward to working on is furthering the redevelopment of Paducah's Southside. The city commission has labeled the Southside one of its 12 priorities for the year.
"Where we're looking at the revitalization of an area of town, and that can be such a great framework and spin-off to create economic development," Jordan said. "Whether it's housing, business, or in community engagement."
Jordan also wants to focus on making the city an inclusive environment for everyone.
"Our minority inclusion, the city of Paducah has to be a leader in that. We have to give opportunities for all of our citizens to prosper," Jordan said.
Overall, he's just ready to get to work.
"There's a lot of exciting things getting ready to happen in Paducah," Jordan said. "And I'm excited to be a part of that."
Jordan will officially start on Aug. 1. The Paducah City Commission will approve his contract during its July 13 meeting.
Download the document below to read Jordan's resume.