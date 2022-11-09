MAYFIELD, KY — Incumbent Mayor Kathy O’Nan won her bid for re-election in Mayfield. She was running against City Commissioner Johnny Jackson.
This will be O'Nan's second term as mayor. During her first term, she had to learn how to navigate her mayoral duties in the wake of the Dec. 10 tornado.
At a forum in late October, she told candidates she felt that she was well equipped to continue leading the City of Mayfield through the tornado recovery process.
Mayfield Mayoral Race
|Candidate
|Votes
|Kathy O'Nan
|1,342
|Johnny Jackson
|724