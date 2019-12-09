PADUCAH — There's still no word yet on the fate of Genova Products in Paducah. Multiple calls to its corporate headquarters in Davison, Michigan, continue to go unanswered.
Indiana newspaper, Rensselaer Republican, is reporting Genova's Rensselaer, Indiana, plant is suffering from a recent material shortage that is "leading to indefinite layoffs for virtually every employee at several locations."
Last week, more than 100 employees in Paducah were indefinitely laid off. There's been no explanation of what the material shortage includes or where its coming from. We called all Genova products locations in the United States to get an update on operations.
There was no answer from five of its six locations nationwide. We were able to leave a message at the Renssealaer, Indiana, plant and its Headquarters in Davison, Michigan. The city of Paducah confirmed it has received Genova Products's December lease payment of $24, 083.33 from the idle plant. Paducah's finance department also received payments on two loans totaling $1.1 million Genova Products acquired from the city and McCracken County in 2016 and 2017.
The city and county have yet to get an answer about the fate of more than 100 Paducah employees currently out of a job. An employee from the Paducah plant says a corporate representative is working with them to get access to their 401(k)s.
We have had no response from Genova's Michigan headquarters since the closure last week.