SHELBYVILLE, KY — Independence Bank is opening a new regional community bank in Shelby County, Kentucky. The company says the bank will be helmed by a Shelby County native.
In a news release, Independence Bank says lifelong Shelby County resident Brian Webb has been named market president of the new location.
“I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to engage and evolve as we welcome additional employees and create a top tier team,” Webb said in a statement. “There is no doubt that being able to make local decisions makes a lasting impression. Creating and maintaining personal connections with customers is a top priority.”
Independence Bank is primarily located in western Kentucky, but has been expanding throughout the central region.
“Our newest location in Shelbyville is the bridge between the Bank’s successful Jefferson and Franklin County markets,” Independence Bank President Jacob Reid said in a statement. “We always start with finding the right bankers. Independence Bank looks forward to assembling a strong team of individuals, alongside of Brian, who will continue to put the needs of their customers first as they have done for many years.”
Independence Bank currently has locations in Calloway, Daviess, Fayette, Franklin, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Jefferson, McCracken, McLean, Shelby, Warren and Webster counties.