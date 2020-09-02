PADUCAH — Independence Bank has granted over 1,500 loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program.
The PPP is a $349 billion emergency loan program created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, which was part of the CARES Act, was first come, first served and spent all of its funding in just two weeks. The loans processed by Independence Bank equaled $156 million and if businesses follow the guidelines of the program, all $156 million will essentially be grant money with the loan forgiven.
“In these times of uncertainty, it has been rewarding for us to serve as the avenue for getting funds to small businesses in our communities when they need them the most,” stated Jacob Reid, Independence Bank President. “As a local business ourselves, we recognize that these organizations are what drive our communities forward, they are the backbone of our local economies, which is why we are dedicated to supporting them in good times, and the not so good times. But we know the impact that the pandemic has had on these businesses and we are grateful to be able to facilitate this program on behalf of the SBA and provide those families and their employees a little financial certainty and peace of mind.”
“We had small business owners that left our locations and were able to call their employees and tell them that their paychecks would continue,” said Reid. “That’s what times like these are about. Leaning on those that can help you and coming together and taking care of one another. I am proud of our team of employees who put in countless hours to ensure that our fellow business customers could have even a small moment of relief.”
With over $13 million in loans in just McCracken County, Independence Bank says its ability to streamline the process because of their personal relationship with the businesses allowed them to not only expedite the process so that businesses could receive their money faster, but it solidified the existing relationships with its clients.
The bank says its loan officers and employees were able to serve as a guide through a very uncertain and turbulent time. They served as a resource for business customers who ultimately received their loans from other institutions, but looked to Independence Bank as a resource.
“COVID-19 was not something that anyone could have predicted and was ultimately trying for our entire nation. But in a way, it allowed us to come together as a community like never before,” said Kevin Kauffeld, Independence Bank McCracken County Market President. “We have always placed a significant emphasis on being there for our customers, and showing local love to the businesses in our community but through the Paycheck Protection Program, we were able to help them in a different way. We knew that these businesses needed the funding to not only support the livelihood of their business, but to provide for their employees who are our neighbors and friends. By working closely with the businesses and being diligent in our dedication to them, we were able to secure the funding they needed quickly and efficiently. It was truly rewarding for our team to be involved in this program.”
As businesses adjust to the necessary social distancing requirements, digital banking options have become crucial to the banking experience.
Independence Bank says it has seen a significant increase in online and mobile traffic and is investing in the newest products and technologies to provide consumers with revolutionary banking.
The bank says Project Innovation is a bank-wide initiative launched last fall that gave customers access to advanced products and upgraded technology, making keeping up to day on their finances and transacting faster and more convenient.
The bank says it has taken extensive precautions to limit the amount of interaction between customers and that employees have with one another, including limiting exposure between departments, limiting traffic in common areas ,transitioning meetings to teleconferences, elevating sanitization of the building and work areas and ceasing all unnecessary travel between markets.
Independence Bank says it continues to follow the developments surrounding COVID-19 and is actively sending out information to customers via email and other forms of communication. For more information, visit www.1776bank.com/covid19 or call your local Independence Bank location.