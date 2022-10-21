MAYFIELD, KY — A Halloween-themed 5K race set for Saturday in Mayfield offers a spooky good time while raising money for a local park.
Organizers say all proceeds from the the 2022 IB Runnin' Scared 5K Glow Run will benefit the Mayfield Kiwanis Park. The race is sponsored by Independence Bank.
Racers are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to get into the spooky spirit.
Runners can register at Independence Bank's Mayfield location or on a Facebook event page created for the event.
The race begins at 110 East College Street, with race-day registration beginning at 5 p.m. The race will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Registration is $25 before race day and $35 day of.
Those with questions about the event can call 1-270-705-1776.