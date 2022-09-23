MAYFIELD, KY — Independence Bank in Mayfield will be hosting its annual Princess Party on Saturday, with goodie bags, a photo booth and more for girls in the community.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Along with the goodie bags and photo booth, the event will include face painting and a bounce house. The bank says dressing up for the event is highly encouraged but not required.
The bank hosting the event is at 100 E. College St. in Mayfield, Kentucky.
For more details, visit the Independence Bank Princess Party Facebook event page.