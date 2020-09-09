OWENSBORO, KY -- West Kentucky bank, Independence Bank has been named a best place to work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management in their 16th annual rankings.
The bank has been named in the rankings for 12 years.
We knew we wanted to be a Bank that hired the very best people, but with that came the responsibility to ensure that those individuals had what they needed to be successful. That meant not only being a company they could be proud to be part of, but we wanted them to know that they were the most important part of what we did as a Bank. We have implemented many efforts over the years to ensure that Independence Bank is a place where people wake up and enjoy coming to work and the result has been a family of individuals who are excited to be part of a larger mission, to make a difference in the lives of people in the communities we serve." said Independence Bank CEO Chris Reid.
One of the reasons the bank was named in the rankings was the bank's implementation of the WOW fund. It was created in 2008.
The fund, which stands for “Wishing Others Well” serves as a means to offer assistance to Bank employees in times of need. Any employee in the Bank’s 12-county service area can request assistance from the fund, or nominate a fellow employee in need, which is reviewed by a committee made up of employees from various departments within the Bank. The WOW fund has been especially relevant as its funds have been able to east the hardships experienced by Bank employees brought on the current pandemic.
Independence Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank with 25 locations in Calloway, Daviess, Franklin, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Jefferson, McCracken, McLean, Warren and Webster counties with assets over $2.8 billion.
For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com.