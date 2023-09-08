MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Independence Bank is providing free lunch to local police, fire, and medical teams at its McCracken County locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
The free lunch is the company's way to honor the 9/11 tragedy and its Customer Appreciation Day.
Independence Bank has three locations in McCracken located at:
• 3143 Broadway Street
• 2711 New Holt Road
• 3312 Lone Oak Road
“Similar to our skilled first responders, a continued community commitment is what you can also expect from Independence Bank,” says the bank in a press release.
