PADUCAH — Independence Bank is rolling out over $100,000 in scholarship money for the Commonwealth to help alleviate the financial burden of post-secondary education for high school seniors and their families amid the pandemic.
With college application deadlines coming soon, the bank says many families are having to make hard choices with their seniors pursuing higher education.
The bank says a variety of scholarships are offered to students looking to pursue higher education by attending a trade school, community college, or a 4-year college or university.
The bank says the scholarship program began in 2001 with a single $10,000 scholarship, and in the 19 years since, over $1 million has been awarded to students in the 12 markets the bank serves.
Any high school senior in need of a helping hand should apply for the Independence Bank Scholarship program, the bank says. You can apply online by clicking here. The 2021 application window closes February 1, 2021.
Additionally, the scholarship funds are collected from money put forth by the bank, its employees, their Community Board of Directors and friends of the Reid family
"Our scholarship program has always been special, but it feels even more so this year,” said Lauren Patton, AVP and Charitable Foundation Manager. “Our program looks at the whole student, taking into account that they have a story to tell outside of what appears on paper. There’s no denying that education has become unconventional during this year, but I think the wonderful thing about it is how it is shaping these students. They are going to be innovative, flexible and resilient. We don’t want the current circumstances to deter a single one of them from chasing their dreams, no matter what that dream may look like.”
Independence Bank says the scholarship started with a wish from the late Charles A. Reid, a founding partner of Independence Bank and father of current CEO and Chairman, Chris Reid.
The bank says Reid had to make a hard decision when it came time for him to chose further education, with no scholarships in sight, he chose to enlist in the Navy to get the GI Bill to pay for his education. Independence Bank says that experience sparked a passion in his life to help high school seniors across Kentucky with their journey to higher education.