OWENSBORO, KY– The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, and ClearPath Mutual Insurance have recognized Independence Bank as one of the best places to work in Kentucky.
The Best Places to Work in Kentucky-Listing has been ranking workplaces for the past 17 years. Independence Bank has been in the ranking for 13 of those years, the bank competes in the medium-size company category.
The competition is designed to motivate companies in the commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence.
“I grew up in the Bank, so to me it’s always been a symbol of family,” said Independence Bank President, Jacob Reid. “We have implemented many efforts over the years to ensure that Independence Bank is a place where people wake up and enjoy coming to work. The result is a family of individuals who are excited to be part of a mission that is bigger than banking."
Companies are scored in two ways. The first accounts for 25% of the final score, and is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures. The other 75 percent comes from the results of an internal employee survey. The scoring process is managed by the Best Companies Group.