Independence Bank has been nationally recognized as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" in 2021 by American Banker.
The 2021 ranking had Independence Bank in the 23rd spot, up from 30th last year.
“I think it is just awesome,” Independence Bank Chairman and CEO Chris Reid said. “It’s incredible. This is a testament to wonderful employees who have joined us. We’re like one big family.”
According to American Banker, the "Best Banks to Work For" list looked at how banks made employees feel valued, and the creative ways they do that.
At Independence Bank, employees can receive a financial award if they a proposed an idea that is successfully adopted by the business.
Additionally, bank employees can look forward to holiday celebrations, workdays catered by food trucks and parties during major sporting events like the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby.
“I think we’re the best, friendliest, and greatest employees of all time,” Reid added. “We do a really good job of taking care of our customers. We’re 23rd this year and I’m really proud of that. But, in my heart, we are number one. We are the best Bank to work for.”
Independence Bank released a YouTube announcing their recognition. To watch that video, click here.