PADUCAH– Independence Park in Paducah reopened this morning around 10 a.m.
Over the past several days, crews have installed fencing to create a dog park section in the park. The dog park includes an entry gate to keep dogs from escaping, and a Mutt Mitt station that provides dog bags for park visitors. Dogs should be kept on leashes unless they are in the dog park.
Paducah is applying for a $25,000 grant to add a water fountain for the dogs. The city says the funding from the 2021 PetSafe Bark for Your Park Grant would be used to install the fountain, a water meter and other improvements.
The city would like to remind visitors to please pick up after their pets.
In addition, the park has added new benches, and picnic tables.