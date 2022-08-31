Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says voter registration as independent or under other political affiliations is outpacing Democrat and Republican registration. Adams says "other" registration grew at more than twice the rate of either major party in July.
“Political allegiances are in flux,” Adams said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “Republicans recently took the lead in voter registration from Democrats, but there’s more to the story, as many voters now do not affiliate with either party. Any candidate for statewide office needs to not just hold the base, but also reach out to others.”
In July, the Kentucky State Board of Elections announced that the number of Republican Party voters crept past the number of Democratic Party voters for the first time ever as of June 30. As of that date, registration stood at 1,612,060 Republican voters, versus 1,609,569 Democrats.
Announcing the growing number of independent voters on Wednesday, Adams said Republicans now account for 45.2% of the total electorate, with 1,615,178, a 0.19% increase. Democrats make up 45% of the electorate with 1,606,843 voters, a 0.17% decrease.
While Kentucky voters registered as "other" make up a much smaller 9.7% of the state's total electorate, "other" registration increased by 0.52%, adding 1,807 voters in July.