HOPKINSVILLE, KY — An Indiana man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer in Kentucky after state police say he fired multiple gunshots at officers during a car chase through multiple counties.
Kentucky State Police Post 2 says the McLean County Sheriff's Department called troopers in shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday to assist in a pursuit of a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion headed south on US 431.
During the chase, the man driving the Ford Fusion — identified as 31-year-old Cody Pacomio Gene Alire of Indiana — allegedly fired a handgun multiple times, shooting at the pursuing law enforcement officers.
The chase continued from McLean County through Muhlenberg County and into Christian County on Kentucky 107, where troopers say the car hit another vehicle and continued on toward Hopkinsville. The car crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of KY 107 and East 7th Street, and troopers claim Alire tried to run away from the scene before he was arrested.
Alire is charged with 15 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, theft by unlawful taking of firearm, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued at more than $10,000, first-degree fleeing and evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree fleeing and evading police on foot and two counts of being a fugitive from another state. The last charge on that list pertains to parole violation warrants filed against Alire in Indiana. He was also charged with multiple traffic law violations stemming from the law enforcement pursuit.