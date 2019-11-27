PADUCAH — An Indiana man suspected of breaking into cars in Paducah was arrested Wednesday in Marshall County, Kentucky, the Paducah Police Department says.
In a news release, the police department says 42-year-old Jeremy Paul Hemmings of Evansville, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, fraudulent use of a credit card worth more than $500, and felony theft of the contents of a vehicle.
Police say Hemmings is charged in connection to vehicles that were broken into in Paducah several days ago. The release says windows were broken out of vehicles in the parking lots of two restaurants near Kentucky Oaks Mall, the parking lot of the Cinemark movie theater and the parking lot of a store in the mall.