NOBLE COUNTY, INDIANA — The Illinois State Police say Laurel Jean Mitchell left her job at Epworth Forrest Church Camp around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975.
She never arrived home.
Troopers say her body was found in a body of water about 17 miles away from her workplace.
According to a release from the Illinois State Police, her cause of death was listed as drowning, and her autopsy report showed she had fought for her life.
Troopers say initial investigators spent thousands of hours trying to solve her murder, and numerous detectives would continue to work on the case over the next five decades.
On Monday, Fred Brandy Jr. and John Wayne Lehman — both now 67-years-old — were arrested on charges of murder in connection to her death.
In a Tuesday press conference about the arrests, Indiana State Police Captain Kevin Smith said "science finally gave us the answers we needed."
The Indiana State Police Laboratory Division reportedly made a break in the case within the last couple of months, after personnel made an evidentiary correlation that led investigators to the suspects.
Smith said they could not have solved the case without them.
Smith also thanked the news media for keeping citizens informed, and community members who continued coming forward with valuable information throughout the years.
The Indiana State Police say they were assisted by numerous detectives from the Fort Wayne and Bremen Posts; Indiana State Police Laboratories in Fort Wayne and Lowell; the Noble County Sheriff Department; the Kosciusko County Sheriff Department; the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office; the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office; and the Noble County Coroner’s Office.