OWENSBORO, KY — A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a high school teacher from Evansville, Indiana, accused of traveling to Owensboro, Kentucky, to engage in illegal sexual conduct with someone he believed was 15 years old.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky say 27-year-old Cody McCormick of Evansville is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
The charges are the result of a joint effort called Operation Angel involving federal, state and local authorities. The operation aims to arrest sexual predators targeting children in the Owensboro area, prosecutors say. The operation was led by the United States Secret Service, the U.S. Attorney's Office says its western Kentucky office was included in the operation, as well as the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, Kentucky State Police and the Owensboro Police Department.
The Daviess County Detention Center inmate roster indicates that McCormick was initially arrested by U.S. marshals on Oct. 16.
NBC News affiliate WFIE in Evansville reports that the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation confirmed that federal authorities informed the school district of McCormick's arrest, and the district's board of trustees voted on Nov. 7 to fire him.
If convicted, McCormick faces 10 years to life in prison for the enticement charge, up to 30 years for the interstate travel charge and up to 10 years for the obscenity charge, all without the possibility of parole.
Prosecutors say McCormick will have an initial court appearance in federal court in Owensboro at a later date.