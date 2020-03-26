Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY... OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN OHIO RIVER AT GOLCONDA OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER CONTINUES TO RISE. IT IS CRESTING AT NEWBURGH, AND IS FORECAST TO CREST AT MOUNT VERNON TOMORROW, FROM J.T. MYERS TO SMITHLAND SATURDAY, AND FROM PADUCAH TO CAIRO SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 43.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 45.0 FEET BY SUNDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&