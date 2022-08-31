(AP) — Federal prosecutors say the mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths.
The indictment accuses 35-year-old Shana Gaviola and 41-year-old Julio Sandoval of violating a protective order issued at the request of Gaviola’s son.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Fresno said Sandoval is founder of an agency that transports minors to boarding schools, and is the former dean of a Missouri boarding school himself — apparently one that is the subject of several criminal cases and lawsuits.
The indictment didn’t name the school where the boy was taken but said it was in Stockton, Missouri. Agape Boarding School, where Sandoval previously served as dean, is in Stockton. Last year, Agape’s longtime doctor, David Smock, was charged with child sex crimes and five employees were charged with assault, though Missouri’s attorney general said many more workers should have been charged.
