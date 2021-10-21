MASSAC COUNTY, IL– At 9:44 a.m. Thursday, the Illinois State Police responded to a collision on Interstate 24 westbound in Massac County.
The accident happened at milepost 34, and involved semi-truck and a Ford F600 construction truck.
A preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police discovered the Ford F600 truck was part of a construction crew patching long a section of I-24. The Ford was the first car along the construction site and was equipped with an arrow board to alert oncoming traffic to the traffic.
For reasons unknown, the semi collided with the Ford construction truck. The semi came to rest on the left shoulder, while the Ford stopped in the middle of both westbound lanes.
The driver of the Ford, 61-year-old Phillip Castellano of Creal Springs, Il, was transported to an local hospital with injuries.