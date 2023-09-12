The Industrial Authority of Mayfield-Graves County has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, pointing to hemp company GenCanna's failed business venture in Graves County. The industrial authority had leased more property in Graves County to the company, which had announced in 2018 that it would build a multimillion-dollar facility and promised to bring jobs to Graves County and McCracken County.
But, that Graves County processing plant would never come to be, and a hemp manufacturing plant the company planned to open in the former Amerisource Bergin building in downtown Paducah never came to fruition. Dozens of liens were filed related to the Graves County property by contractors who said GenCanna hadn't paid them for their work, and another contractor had also filed a foreclosure complaint against the property. Meanwhile, the company was also sued by Kentucky farmers who claimed the company sold them low-quality hemp seeds and violated contacts.
GenCanna would ultimately file for bankruptcy in February 2020, after creditors petitioned the federal government to initiate involuntary bankruptcy proceedings. After that, the company eventually sold the building in downtown Paducah to an investment group, which then sold the building to a cryptocurrency company in 2021.
In a statement released Tuesday, the Industrial Authority of Mayfield-Graves County said it had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy "to bring much needed closure as it relates to GenCanna’s failed business dealings here in Mayfield."
The industrial authority said its board of directors will still be able to promote employment and industry in the region it serves, and it hopes to sell the land it had leased to GenCanna to "achieve a fair resolution for all those involved" in litigation related to the property and GenCanna.
In full, the statement the industrial authority released on Tuesday reads:
“With the best interests of our fellow community members in mind, we have taken this necessary step to bring much needed closure as it relates to GenCanna’s failed business dealings here in Mayfield.
"Our goal is to ensure the Industrial Authority can fulfill its mission for the benefit of all area businesses and residents. Throughout this process, our dedicated Board of Directors will be able to continue promoting employment and industry across the region. These efforts are critical to the wellbeing of our community and ensure access to more jobs and revenue for everyone in Mayfield-Graves County. At the same time, we hope to sell the GenCanna site to achieve a fair resolution for all those involved in the related litigation.
"While our disappointment in the GenCanna project cannot be overstated, all of us who work on behalf of the Industrial Authority remain fully committed to the Mayfield-Graves County community and to fully resolve this matter once and for all.”
When asked for further insight into the industrial authority's decision, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation. Local 6 also left voicemails with chairman of the industrial authority, Gregory Cook, and with Executive Director Jason Lemle. Neither Cook nor Lemle returned our calls.