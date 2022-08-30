CALVERT CITY, KY — A section of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway will close on Thursday near the Arkema Inc. facility to allow for rail crossing work.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the roadway is expected to close promptly at 8 a.m. at mile point 3.72 and is expected to reopen Friday morning. There will be a marked detour, they say.
This is the second closure of this location this month, with crews having closed it last week to make upgrades to the rail crossing. On Thursday, the contractor will be replacing asphalt pavement on approaches for a smoother transition, the KYTC says.
The KYTC wants to remind drivers KY 95/Main Street will remain closed at the 6 mile marker for railroad crossing work until Saturday morning.