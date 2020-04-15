CARBONDALE, IL — Some medical experts are asking you to not rely on gloves to protect you from the COVID-19. Many of you have started wearing them while out running essential errands.
We are seeing latex gloves littering the ground more than ever due to people trying to protect themselves from catching the novel coronavirus. But SIH Infectious Disease Physician Sara Altamimi said you should reconsider wearing them.
"You cannot get coronavirus through the skin. The gloves are not adding any protection to you. You can still wear gloves and touch your face, nose, and eyes and get the disease. We advise to wash and sanitize your hands," said Altamimi.
Most people don't realize the number of objects they touch in an hour. She said wearing gloves gives people a false sense of security, but nothing more.
"Wearing gloves can still harbor bacteria and viruses. When you take them off, you still risks infecting your skin, and you'll still have to sanitize your hands," said Altamimi.
Zyren Mcfarland wore gloves in the grocery store. Even though experts have said he doesn't need them, he said he still will wear them.
"Because it gives us a peace of mind. Sometimes giving people a reason to feel like things are OK makes things OK," said McFarland.
If you still insist on wearing gloves, there is a proper way to take them off so you don't contaminate your skin. Here's what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises: First, you pinch and hold the outside of the glove near your wrist, and and peel the glove downwards, pulling it inside out. Then, place your fingers inside the second glove at the top of your wrist and turn that glove inside out as you pull it away from your body. Throw the gloves away, and do not reuse them.
It's a lot harder than it looks, and you can wash your hands after removing gloves to be on the safe side.
Altamimi just wants people to be safe and make informed decisions during this pandemic.
"I want everybody to know this to stay healthy and be safe during this time that's unprecedented. We are all in this together. We are all trying to be safe and keep everybody safe. We are trying to share our knowledge with everybody to be transparent," said Altamimi.
Because this is new for everyone. Altamimi said people should continue to social distance themselves and wear masks in public. She said if you are wearing a homemade masks, you should wash tjem daily in hot water with detergent and tumble dry them on high heat.