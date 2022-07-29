MAYFIELD, KY — Inflation is impacting groceries, gas, utilities and almost every aspect of life, including child care.
A recent study by Kentucky’s Early Childhood Education Task Force estimates 45,000 to 50,000 parents in the state are out of the workforce because they can't afford day care costs.
New changes to Kentucky’s Child Care Assistance Program will help many more families afford day care services, which should help bring more parents back into the workforce.
Income guidelines have increased.
Before, families couldn't make more than 200% of the federal poverty guideline.
Now, the program takes families who make 85% of the state median income.
For example, families of three can make $936 more and still be eligible.
It’s a daily struggle to make ends meet for Christa Crittendon, single mother to 5-month-old Gemma.
“We just make the best of it we can and try to make what little we get stretch as far as we can make it go,” Crittendon says.
With day care costs so high, working isn't an option.
So she's relying on help from her family to get her through.
“They are going to watch her, and I'm going to find a job. We're just going to alternate schedules and flip flop for them to be her child care,” says Crittendon.
Linda Lamb, director of Big Grannie's Daycare in Mayfield, is doing her best to help her families get child care at an affordable cost.
She's helped all but one of her families enroll in the Child Care Assistance Program, or CCAP.
“It's $30, but then CCAP pays $29 of it, so they pay $1 a day.” Lamb says.
Parents' costs are down, but because of inflation, the cost to run the day care center keeps rising, leading to losing employees.
“I was given $1.99 for a gallon of milk. It's $3.49 now. It's hard. Two of my girls had to go somewhere else. And I had done background checks and everything on them. And that hurt me, because I felt like I failed them,” says Lamb.
Despite the challenges, Lamb says it's her duty as a child care provider to help families receive the best care at an affordable price.
Big Grannie's Daycare is only taking preschool and school-aged children. They currently have nine spots available on the roster.
More changes are coming to CCAP in the coming months.
If families become ineligible for the program, the transition period will be extended to six months instead of three.
That change takes effect Sept. 1.