Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .Water levels along the Lower Ohio River are slowly falling. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage at Smithland Dam early this weekend, while flooding continues at points downstream well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Isolated higher amounts possible, especially over west Kentucky. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will range between 8 pm CST Friday night through 4 am CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will be in the teens during the overnight hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&