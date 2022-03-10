CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Gas, food, and housing are all necessities, and the costs are rising at the fastest rate since the early 1980s. It's a dollar dilemma that's hitting west Kentucky families hard.
Many families say they've had to ask for or accept help for the first time. Others are still figuring it out, taking it one day at a time.
"It's been pretty hard, but we're making it," said Blake Owen.
He and his wife, Kristen, live in Carlisle County. Blake lost his job at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after the tornado. A relative is helping them with housing as they try to provide for their four children. That includes 2-week-old baby Ashton. Besides buying diapers and formula, they also have to buy gas to get back and forth to Paducah for appointments.
"It makes us a little nervous," said Kristen. "There's no hospital where we live. There's nothing, so we have to drive an hour for appointments."
For gas, the national average went up 15 cents between Wednesday and Thursday. That is just the beginning. Key measures of inflation are at levels not seen since 1982.
According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the Consumer Price Index rose to 7.9% over the 12-month period that ended in February. Gas prices shot up 6.6%. Those accounted for nearly one third of the overall inflation increase. Grocery store prices are up 8.6%.
Meanwhile, according to a study from Consumer Reports, 37% of families say they are paying significantly more for rent.
"There's no stretching the money at this point," said Blake. "We've got to pay bills. We've got to pay gas."
"I am seeing more people who are in strong need of hope right now, because everything is just so heavy," said Bobbie Jo Barnes, a social worker for the Salvation Army in Paducah. She said more families are turning to them and other local nonprofits for support. She expects the number to grow.
"We have resources to help, and we are glad we can do that," said Barnes. "The advice I give is: Never give up. Just take one day at a time."
Families say that's exactly what they are doing.
"You've got to keep your head up and keep going. You have to have faith God's got this," Blake said.
Local financial experts say now is the time to make or reassess your budget.
Experts say credit and debit card spending increased by more than 15% over the last four weeks, compared to this time last year.
Local 6 pulled together these money saving tips:
According to State Farm, good driving habits contribute to better fuel economy, which saves money and helps the planet, too. Here are some tips to help you become a fuel-efficient driver:
- Perform routine maintenance: A well-maintained vehicle will run at its best.
- Keep tires inflated to ideal pressure: Under-inflated tires tend to decrease mileage. Check manufacturers' recommendations and make sure your tires are inflated to the maximum PSI, measured when cold.
- Measured and moderate driving: Aggressive driving habits such as gunning the engine, speeding, screeching around corners and jamming on the gas pedal are major fuel wasters. Drive in a measured and moderate fashion for top fuel savings.
- Avoid excessive idling: Idling uses a surprising amount of fuel — more than restarting the engine. If you need to wait in your parked vehicle for more than a minute or two, switch off the engine, and only start up again when you're ready to continue driving.
- Don't wait to fill up: Waiting to fill up until you're nearly out of gas increases the risk you'll have to settle for a higher per-gallon price at the first station you see.
- Park in shade: In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning — and thus fuel — to cool down the car.
- Drive Safe and Save: State Farm and many other insurance carriers have opt-in, usage-based insurance programs that can help drivers save. Check with your insurer for more details.
