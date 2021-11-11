PADUCAH — You've probably noticed you're paying more for food, energy, cars and homes these days. The consumer price index increased to more than 6% during the month of October.
Everyone can expect to see an increase in food prices, whether they’re out at a restaurant or at the grocery store. Inflation is the highest it's been in 31 years. Everyday consumers and restaurant owners are in the same boat when it comes to price increases.
From the grocery store to a restaurant menu, you can expect changes in your everyday spending. The consumer price index came in at 6.2% in October, raising nearly 1% during that month alone.
Financial advisor John Williams Jr. with Wells Fargo said the increase can be seen everywhere.
"For most of us, it means our budget is more expensive. That happens whether we're at the grocery store or the gas tank or buying appliances. Wherever it is, this spreads across the economy," said Williams.
Restaurant owner Todd Blume is one of many impacted by the increase. Paducah Beer Werks has seen a steady increase in prices of products over the past few months.
Grain for beer and chicken wing prices have gone up the most, leaving Blume with no choice but to rework his menu.
"We don't want to raise our prices. There are some things we'll have to. If it gets too high, we'll just take it off. We still want to bring value to the customer. We still want them to be able to come out," said Blume.
Blume said he's not alone in this. Restaurants and businesses everywhere are struggling.
"But it averages out as you still have less people in your business, in retail or restaurants or just driving around," said Blume.
Williams encourages you to take a look at your budget and cut down expenses that aren't necessary. Financial experts say it's unclear when prices could drop.