PADUCAH — Inflation is a cycle. As prices rise and fall, experts say crime does too. Property crimes, like robbery and burglary, are increasing nationwide.
As inflation continues, more crimes are being reported at the pump. Gas theft is becoming a more prevalent issue.
And criminals are becoming smarter, drilling holes into gas tanks to get around safeguards in newer vehicles.
University of Tennessee at Martin associate professor of criminal justice Cindy Boyles, Ph.D., believes the crime doesn't stop there.
“From 1965 to 1993, in all these different countries and in the United States, there was an increase in crime. Well, there was also an increase in inflation,” Boyles says.
There are three factors that contribute to the crime rate, including the unemployment rate, economic growth and consumer sentiment.
Boyles says the recession in 2008 showed the real cause.
“The economy just went bonkers. What we saw is there was not an increase in crime. And everybody's trying to explain that. ‘Well, how is that possible?’ If you look at the inflation rate, we were at a historically low rate of inflation,” says Boyles.
Inflation drives up the crime rate, but how?
It leads back to consumers.
Boyles says inflation always leads to a boom in the underground market.
“We as consumers go, ‘Oh, I want a cheaper TV. I don't want to pay the full price.’ So we'll go to somebody on the street corner who's selling these cheaper TVs and buy it from them. Then that further incentivizes the criminals to commit more crime,” Boyles says.
This increase in burglaries and robberies directly affects violent crime rates as well.
Boyles says we can help curb the issue.
The professor says we have to be responsible shoppers.
“Don't buy that cheaper stuff. Continue to go to legitimate stores, if you can afford it. Pay a couple of extra bucks for something. If you can't afford it, maybe try to do without until the inflation rates go down,” Boyles says.
I talked with local law enforcement to see if property crime numbers were elevated. I also asked about any gas theft reports. Officials I spoke with haven't seen anything change in our area, but say they are watching it closely.
Keeping your vehicle in a garage or in a well-lit area can make you less susceptible to gas theft.