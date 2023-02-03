PADUCAH — Inflation is making an impact on your Valentine's Day plans, whether it be the dinner, the sweets or the flowers.
Americans plan to spend $26 million on Valentine's Day this year. Local 6 talked with many Paducah business and restaurants Friday about the direct hit they are taking for the upcoming holiday.
Sara Bradley, the chef and owner of Freight House in Paducah, said everyone is taking a direct hit from inflation.
"It directly hits restaurants, because you know we have to charge more for our food because we have to pay significantly more for our food. The costs of goods has gone up about 30% since 2020-2021," Bradley said.
Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli is facing higher prices on raw ingredients.
"A lot of prices have gone up in that time, so yes, definitely. We use a lot of eggs. We use a lot of chicken. We use a lot of butter and flour, and everything has gone up considerably," Kirchhoff's General Manager Todd Anderson said.
That is not stopping customers from coming in, though, and Kirchhoff's predicts it will make a few thousand frosted sugar cookies for Valentine's Day.
Meanwhile, Lori Lampe with Rose Garden in Paducah told Local 6 that the florist is absorbing the cost of inflation.
"We've seen a little bit, but we absorbed it, and we've been able to keep our flower prices exactly where they were last year," said Lampe.
CNBC reports that millennials, people ages 35 to 44, plan to spend an average of $335 to celebrate Valentine's Day. That's the most of any adult age group surveyed.