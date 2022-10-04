WEST KENTUCKY — Inflation is the highest it’s been in 40 years. That means more people need help. It’s putting an added strain on the nonprofit organizations that are there to meet that need.
Gas and food prices are soaring, which has more people asking local nonprofits for help.
It's tough for organizations to keep up, and they’re impacted by inflation too.
Folks at Livingston County Helping Hands Food Pantry say the nonprofit is doing its best in the face of higher demand and inflated food prices.
"Everything we're buying this year is going to cost more," Livingston County Helping Hands Board Secretary Detra Coley says. "I mean, our hams doubled. I mean, they doubled in price. We figure, we're hoping to get turkeys on sale."
The food pantry has to stretch each dollar donated.
This September, Livingston County Helping Hands Food Pantry received about $1,400 in donations. That's a decrease from last year's $4,850.
The food pantry depends on donations to feed those in need, as does the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah.
Merryman House is raising money through its annual PaDucky Derby. The center hopes the fundraiser will bring in more than $100,000.
Organizers say Merryman House is also affected by higher food costs.
The center serves two meals a day, five days a week to domestic violence survivors.
"The more our community knows about us, which is a wonderful thing, the more the need goes up, the more clients we serve, the more survivors we serve, so those needs come with cost," Merryman House Director of Community Engagement Kayla Myers says.
Both organizations are seeing increased need from the communities they serve.
Livingston County Helping Hands Food Pantry says it now see about seven to eight new families every month -- up from one to two.
Despite the struggle, they don't plan on going anywhere.
"We're still here. We're still in need. We still have families in need, seniors in need," Coley said. "We'll do what we can as long as we can."
Some local nonprofits have benefited from events like Barbecue on the River.
Family Service Society is one example. But, organizers there say the need for their services has been high as well.
From June through September, Family Service Society fed 2,000 people. Because of inflation, the organization spent about $10,000 on food.
Merryman House says it has sold about 7,800 ducks in the PaDucky Derby so far, which is similar to this time last year.
Proportionally, the fundraiser is a bit behind. This year's goal is 20,000. Last year's was 13,000.